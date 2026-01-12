Venezuela frees 116 prisoners weeks after Maduro capture

A total of 116 political prisoners have been freed in Venezuela since the release of inmates detained under former president Nicolás Maduro began.

The releases come amid ongoing political developments in the country following Maduro’s removal from power and transfer to the United States to face charges.

The government described the measures as part of efforts to benefit individuals “deprived of liberty for acts associated with disrupting the constitutional order and undermining the stability of the nation.”

Human rights groups and opposition figures, however, have reported lower figures, saying far fewer detainees have actually been freed so far.

The announcement follows a pledge by Venezuelan officials last week to begin freeing those labelled political prisoners, a move long demanded by rights groups and critics of Maduro’s rule.

Releases are taking place across prisons in Venezuela, including the notorious Helicoide facility in Caracas, where relatives of detainees have been awaiting news.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked the interim Venezuelan government for the freedom of two Italian nationals, who are now safe at their embassy in Caracas, with a plane already en route to bring them home.

U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration backed Maduro’s removal, praised the move on social media, saying he hoped the freed prisoners “will remember how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done.”