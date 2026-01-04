Venezuela appoints interim president after Maduro’s arrest

The Venezuelan Supreme Court has made an injunction ordering Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, to assume duties as the interim President of the country following the arrest of Nicholas Maduro.

The court held that Rodriguez would assume the leadership position to ensure administrative continuity and defence of the nation, bestowing Maduro’s duties, powers to the new designee.

The ruling stated that there will be a debate on the necessary actions on the presidential position in order to determine the applicable legal framework to guarantee the continuity of the State, the administration of government, and the defense of sovereignty in the face of the forced absence of the President of the Republic.

Making the decision late on yesterday, ruled, “Delcy Rodríguez will assume and exercise, in an acting capacity, all the attributes, duties and powers inherent to the office of President to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the nation.

“Rodríguez will assume the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the Nation.”

The measure was held following Trump’s utterances on Saturday stating that the United States of America would run Venezuela until a leadership transition could be organised.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“We don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years.”

In addition, the US President said that the country would keep deploying US oil companies to the country, though he indicated that his embargo on all Venezuelan oil remains in full effect and that US forces would stay on alert.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” Trump stressed.