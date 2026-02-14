Vehicle crushes female MFM member in Lagos

An unidentified female member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after being crushed by a vehicle along the Lasu- Isheri road in state.

The deceased female MFM member was crushed by the vehicle around NYSC bus-stop inward Igando, Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

According to eyewitnesses reports on Saturday, the vehicle veered off its course under circumstances yet to be determined, fatally hitting the victim resulting in her death at the scene.

LASTMA confirmed that the fatal accident involved a lone vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz C-300, which struck the woman as she navigated the designated pedestrian corridor on her way to a worship service at MFM Church, Igando.

LASTMA officials stationed along the Igando axis responded swiftly after receiving distress alerts. Officers immediately cordoned off the area to prevent secondary collisions and maintain public safety.

In a disturbing development, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz reportedly fled the scene to avoid arrest after realizing the gravity of the incident.

The accident vehicle was subsequently secured and evacuated through a coordinated effort between LASTMA operatives and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Igando Division.

It was learnt that the joint operation enabled the restoration of normal vehicular movement and public order in the area.

The tragedy took an even more heartrending turn when news of the fatal crash reached the MFM Church during service.

According to them, the victim’s husband, who was already in attendance, was informed of the incident. Overcome with grief, he and members of the congregation rushed to the scene and later conveyed her remains for necessary rites.

As gathered, the Lagos police command has launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and to apprehend the fleeing driver.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed profound condolences to the bereaved family and extended sympathies to the MFM Church community. He prayed for divine strength and resilience for those affected by the loss.

Reaffirming the agency’s commitment to road safety, Bakare-Oki emphasized that the outcome of the ongoing police investigation would shape the government’s next steps.

He further urged motorists to exercise heightened caution, strictly observe speed limits, and demonstrate unwavering respect for pedestrian rights on Lagos roads.