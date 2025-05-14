Veekee James accuses Senegalese designer of copyright infringement

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has accused Senegalese couturier King Corset of copyright infringement for allegedly replicating one of her viral designs without giving due credit.

Taking to Instagram, James voiced her anger over the striking similarities between her original creation and King Corset’s version, which was showcased in a recent documentary.

“Some of you designers in this industry are many MAD. Like seriously mad! How on earth do you copy someone’s viral design 100% and have the guts to do a documentary Imac,” James wrote, condemning what she described as blatant imitation.

She further criticized the lack of creativity in the industry, stating, “The reason why a lot of you will never grow or last long in this industry is your lack of originality and effort!”

Known for her signature corsetry and eye-catching couture, James has long advocated for originality in fashion.

In past interviews, she’s acknowledged that drawing inspiration is natural but stressed the importance of giving credit.

“It’s not a problem if you copy me, especially if I was referenced directly to the post… but when you copy me and want to act like you don’t know that you copied me… it can be really painful,” she previously noted.

The controversy has reignited conversations around copyright, ethics, and intellectual property within the fashion world.

While King Corset has not responded publicly, the situation highlights the ongoing battle many designers face in protecting their creative work.