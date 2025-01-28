VDM, Nollywood actresses, others fault 2Baba for divorcing wife

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has faced widespread criticism from celebrities and fans following his public announcement of a divorce from his wife, actress Annie Idibia.

The announcement, which briefly appeared on 2Baba’s Instagram before being deleted, has drawn sharp reactions from prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Nollywood actresses and social media critics.

Media personality Toke Makinwa was among the first to react, expressing her staunch support for Annie.

In a fiery statement on 2Baba’s post, Makinwa said, “This is wrong on all levels, and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on; if you think she’s all alone, let me tell you here that you’ll have to fight us all.”

She further elaborated, “I’m not one for too much talk, but what is wrong is wrong, and as a woman, if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it’ll touch your daughter or any female in your family. No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it knowing what is happening, we would fight for her.”

BBNaija star Khloe also voiced her support for Annie, highlighting her outrage over the announcement, stating, “This is just wrong. How could you?”

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala added another perspective, suggesting that the marriage troubles were longstanding.

She commented, “This thing is a projection on their marriage. It’s long overdue. Though Annie is not innocent, trust me, whatever she did was because she didn’t want to lose 2Baba. The victim here is 2Baba.”

Actress Uche Elendu shared her disappointment directly, criticizing 2Baba’s public statement, she said “No love, No accountability, No loyalty, No culture, No bond, No memory, No decorum, No respect, No empathy. I am so disappointed at this betrayal and insensitive public announcement from 2face. At a time like this, love does not count errors. The public does not need this information, you are too big for public validation.”

The Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), known for his unfiltered opinions, also weighed in on the matter.

He questioned the timing of 2Baba’s announcement, linking it to the ongoing season of “Young, Famous, and African”.

He asked “Why did he announce it now when Rich, Famous, and African show has begun?”

As of now, 2Baba has not issued a formal response to the criticisms but has confirmed the authenticity of his initial post, stating his account was not hacked.

2Baba and Annie’s relationship dates back to the early 2000s, marked by a series of ups and downs.

The couple, who have two daughters together, faced numerous challenges, including 2Baba’s past relationships and children from previous partners.

Despite these hurdles, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2013, which was celebrated as a union of love and resilience.

However, their marriage has been plagued by public disputes and allegations of infidelity, often playing out on social media and in the press.