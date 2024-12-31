VDM debunks reports on missing N180M charity funds

Popular human rights activist, Martin Otse, also known are Very Dark Man has disclosed that his claims about the missing N18 million Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) funds were false narrative.

This revelation came after VDM took to his social media handle on December 27, declaring that the funds had been withdrawn by a known hacker prompting widespread skepticism among Nigerians, with many questioning his motives.

Presenting his NGO bank statements in a video shared through his X media on Tuesday to convince netizens of no suspicious activity, VDM made it clear that the missing charity fund story was fabricated to test the loyalty of his followers.

According to VDM, “I am the most transparent person in Nigeria, with the highest integrity. Stealing the money would be incredibly stressful and require collaboration with bank officials, which is why I publicized the funds in the first place”.

VDM further stated, “The money was never lost. I will upload the e-bank statement online as proof.” This revelation has triggered a mix of reactions among Nigerians, with some praising VDM’s transparency and others criticizing him for deceiving the public.