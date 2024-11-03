Varsity workers suspend strike on conditions

The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), have suspended its ongoing strike for a month.

They suspended their industrial action after the Federal Government paid a month out of the four-month outstanding salaries.

The suspension came barely one month after the university workers embarked on an indefinite strike over its four months of withheld salary.

The unions in a statement jointly signed by National President, SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, and General Secretary, NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, on Sunday, urged their members to resume work on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

They disclosed that aside from the paid salary, the apex government has promised to pay outstanding two months of the four months withheld salaries through staggered form.

“Arising from the above and in view of the level of commitment exhibited by the new minister and the leadership of the Department of State Services, the leadership of JAC, after several contacts and other patriotic considerations, hereby directs that the ongoing indefinite strike be suspended for one- month effective Tuesday, 5th November 2024.

“Branch leaders of both NASU and SSANU are hereby directed to convene a joint Congress in their respective campuses on Monday, 4th November 2024 and intimate members of these developments and urge them to resume work on Tuesday, 5th November 2024,” it read.

The statement added that during the industrial struggle, “We have had several extensive and exhaustive deliberations with the officials of the Federal Government of Nigeria including the new Minister of Education, the Minister of Finance, the outgoing Minister of State for Education, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, the Accountant-General of the Federation and the leadership of the Department of State Services.

“The National leadership of the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU acknowledges and commends our members in the Universities and Inter-University Centres for their unwavering resolve, unrelenting determination and steadfast support for the ongoing strike action.”

The statement reiterated that discussions on the remaining two months, the N50 billion Earned Allowances, Arrears of 25/35 per cent and the Wage Award had been revisited and were undergoing deliberations.

The unions are demanding, among others, the payment of the four-month withheld salaries, improved remuneration, earned allowances and implementation of the 2009 agreements with the government.

The Federal Government had through the Ministry of Labour and Employment invoked the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy when the four university-based unions embarked on a prolonged strike in 2022.