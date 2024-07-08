24.4 C
Varsity workers suspend protests on unpaid salaries after meeting FG

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Allied institutions (NASU) has suspended its proposed nationwide protest on the withheld four months’ salaries by the Federal Government.

They suspended the demonstration, which was scheduled to be held inside the premises of varsities and other allied institutions, following the Federal Government’s assurance that the unpaid salaries would be addressed immediately.

As gathered on Monday after the meeting, the angry workers and the Federal Government representatives led by the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, agreed that the protest fixed for Tuesday be stepdown, pending next meeting between all parties.

MORE DETAILS SOON

