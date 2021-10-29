Varsity students protest against soldiers’ assault, arrest in Ogun

Students of Tai Solarin University of Education have taken to streets in Ijebu Ode area of Ogun State to protest over what they described as alleged indiscriminate arrest and extortion by the Nigerian Army.

They explained that the soldiers arrested several students, including the Students’ Union president without giving reasons for their action while others were beaten for simply seeking to know why their colleagues are been arrested and whisked away.

The protesting students alleged that the soldiers stormed the raided the varsity’s campus Thursday and allegedly arrested some students and demanded they bail themselves with N50,000

Confirming the development, the Students’ Union Government, through a statement jointly signed by its Senate President, Moradeyo Johnson, and Chief Judge, Ayobami Kareem, alleged that uniformed men invaded the students’ community ‘and melted absolute injustice, extortion, and assaults on peace-loving students.’

According to the statement, the students who are going by their legitimate and calm businesses were cornered at CONOIL Filling Station, the Express Road that leads to the University second gate.

“They were arrested and assaulted for no reason. To make things worst, the soldiers asked students to bail themselves up with N50,000 and those who could not do that were detained and taken away (most likely to the barrack).

“As responsible and responsive students’ union officers, upon hearing the ugly development, we swung into action and make frantic efforts to mediate and rescue students from this injustice and assault cum fraudulent exploitation. This calm and ideal effort by the students’ union was met with strong resistance by the military men, who, assaulted and abducted the Students’ Union President.

“The Senate President was also severely injured and many comrades were beaten, whipped, and abducted by the military men. The Students’ Union abhor this act in its totality, very displeased and frown at the reaction of the custodian of the university to the matter when contacted. As of the time of making this statement, the President of the Union is still in the custody of the military men. This is a total embarrassment and threat on our university community as a whole, and we will not let it go unchecked.

“Essentially, despite sporadic shootings at the peaceful students at the express and within the University communities, there was no gunshot injuries while we have video proofs of live ammunitions of the scenes. However, scores of students were brutalized and injured, including the Senate President. Meanwhile, the President is still in custody at the Ilese Barracks with other students. And we shall together make effort to release those still in the custody of this disgraceful and embarrassing man of the Nigerian Army.”

