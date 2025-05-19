25.7 C
Varsity lecturers, workers reject FG’s N50bn sharing formula

By Israel Adekayero

A fresh wave of discontent is rising across federal universities in Nigeria, as two major non-academic staff unions, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), have rejected the Federal Government’s sharing formula for the recently released ₦50 billion meant to clear outstanding entitlements of university workers.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU described the allocation, which reportedly gives 80% of the funds to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as “provocative, unjust, and capable of igniting industrial unrest.”

In a joint communiqué signed by NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, on Monday, the unions stated that the remaining 20%, earmarked for SSANU, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), is grossly insufficient and reflects deep-rooted inequality in Nigeria’s university system.

“This lopsided arrangement is totally unacceptable,” the statement read. “Non-teaching staff are not second-class citizens. We are an integral part of the system and deserve fair treatment.”

The unions insisted that the current formula devalues their contribution to the smooth running of universities, ranging from administration to research support and infrastructure management.

According to the unions, this kind of discrimination not only creates divisions but also threatens the fragile peace currently holding across campuses.

JAC called on the Federal Government to urgently revisit the allocation or risk widespread disruption in the academic environment.

“This is not about rivalry. It’s about fairness, justice, and respect for every worker within the Nigerian university structure,” the union added.

With rising tension and growing anger among non-academic staff, stakeholders fear another round of strikes may be imminent if the government fails to act swiftly.

