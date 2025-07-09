Varsity lecturers return to classes after FG pay wages

Teaching and academic activities have resumed in all four corners of Nigerian universities as striking lecturers across the country returned to their classrooms following the payment of their June 2025 salaries by the Federal Government.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had previously directed its members to halt academic activities under its “no pay, no work” policy, in response to delayed salaries caused by the transition from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS).

The delay disrupted academic work in several federal institutions, including the University of Abuja, University of Jos, Ahmadu Bello University, and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University.

However, with the release of the June salaries over the weekend, many ASUU branches instructed their members to resume teaching and other academic duties with immediate effect.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, confirmed the resumption, reiterating that the earlier suspension of lectures was not a formal strike but a temporary response to the government’s failure to meet payment deadlines.

He emphasized that academic work is fundamentally tied to timely payment of salaries and assured that once lecturers receive their wages, teaching and other academic activities would promptly resume without interruption.

Minister of State for Education, Tunji Alausa, welcomed the development, attributing the restored calm to ongoing dialogue between the government and university unions.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to improving staff welfare and ensuring uninterrupted academic calendars.

Despite the return to normalcy, ASUU has cautioned against future salary delays, warning that any failure to pay July wages on time could lead to renewed disruptions.

For now, academic activities have resumed in most federal universities, offering students and lecturers a temporary relief from recent tensions.