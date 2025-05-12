Varsity lecturers elect Piwuna as 14th ASUU president

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected a professor of Medicine and consultant physiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, Prof. Chris Piwuna, as the 14th president of the group.

Piwuna, who is also the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, takes over from Prof. Victor Osodeke, a Don of Soil Science from the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

The decision was taken on Monday after the 23rd National Delegates Congress of the Union which took place in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The election was contested between Piwuna and Prof. Adamu Babayo from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Piwuna’s assumption of office comes amidst widespread speculations of industrial action following issues surrounding the sharing formula of the Earned Academic Allowances recently released by the Federal Government of Nigeria, brain drain, among others.