Varsity Don dies after contracting Covid-19 in Niger

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A Professor of Veterinary medicine at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Niger State, Bello Agaie, has been confirmed dead after contracting coronavirus in the state.

Also, the State recorded 10 fresh covid-19 cases as against 192 that tested negative from the test conducted for 202 persons whose samples were collected.

The State Governor, Abubakar Sani, confirmed the development in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Sani, while commiserating with the Agaie Family, prayed that Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatu Firdausi.

“So far ten (10) persons have been confirmed positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) out of 202 samples collected and tested”.