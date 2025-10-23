Varsity commission approves 13 courses for tertiary institutions

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 13 new degree programmes for Nigerian universities as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen academic standards and align higher education with global trends.

The NUC stated that the exercise reflects its commitment to enhancing quality assurance, academic relevance, and global competitiveness in higher education.

The approval was announced in a circular signed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, and addressed to all Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities.

Dated October 22, 2025, and issued from the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the circular explained that the new courses were developed after experts from the Nigerian University System designed 70 percent of the national components of the new Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) in March 2025.

The newly approved programmes include Artificial Intelligence, Classical Christian Education, Human Kinetics (Sport Management), Geomatics Engineering, Community Health Science, Intelligence and Security Studies, Islamic Economics and Finance, Pestsnology and Entomology, Telecommunication Science, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Cooperative Economics and Management, Nuclear Science, and Nuclear Engineering.

The Commission directed universities to circulate the approved CCMAS documents to relevant faculties, departments, and academic planning units. It also urged institutions to ensure that the 30 percent institution-based component is developed in line with CCMAS provisions.

Universities that wish to introduce the new programmes are expected to begin implementation from the 2026/2027 academic session, following a successful Resource Assessment Visit by the NUC.

Professor Ribadu reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to improving academic quality and ensuring that Nigeria’s higher education system remains responsive to emerging global trends and national development needs.