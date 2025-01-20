Vandal dies stealing electric cable in Adamawa

A tragic incident has occurred in Yola, the Adamawa State capital after lifeless body of a suspected vandals was discovered near a transformer trying to steal electric cables connecting the facility inside the community to the national grid.

The Guild gathered that the victim was electrocuted while attempting to vandalize the transformer alongside other vandals who managed to escape from the scene.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent on Monday that the fleeing vandals stole vital electricity cables from the transformer, leaving their fallen associate behind.

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that officers removed the body early Sunday morning.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, while reacting over the act, warned against tampering with electrical installations and urged residents to report suspicious activities around transformers to authorities immediately.

The Spokesperson for the police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, added that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for investigations.

He said: “At about 6:00 a.m. on January 19, 2025, an unidentified individual was found dead near a transformer along Ribadu Square while trying to steal electrical cables.

“The body has been taken to a hospital for further examination. Investigations are ongoing”, the spokesperson added.