Uzodinma, Otti begin discussions on South-East Devt. plans

The Imo State Governor and Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma, has paid a New Year courtesy visit to Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti.

The meeting the guild learnt is aimed at initiating discussions on collaborative development plans for the South-East region.

Uzodinma, who spoke to journalists after the meeting at the Abia State Government House, Umuahia, said the visit was not politically motivated but aimed at strengthening unity and cooperation among governors of the zone for the benefit of the people.

He said, “This visit is not for political reasons, though we are politicians. I came to pay a New Year visit to my colleague, wish him well and pray that God gives us strength to continue to serve our people better.”

The Imo State governor said South-East governors were determined to develop the region through sustained collaboration, adding that collective engagement remained the most effective path to addressing the challenges confronting the zone.

Uzodinma stated, “We in the South-East are determined to develop the region, and the only way to do this is through collaboration. As chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, I have a responsibility to touch base with my colleagues, share ideas and agree on how best to help our people survive. The five of us have resolved to ensure that the South-East takes its rightful place in Nigeria.”

He also commended Otti for what he described as the quality of governance being delivered in Abia State.

In his response, Otti said the visit underscored the fact that differences in political affiliation should not be misconstrued as opposition, noting that governance transcends party lines.

He said, “This is not necessarily a political visit. Government is one at the national, sub-national and local levels. You cannot be in opposition to a government that you are part of. People often mistake party differences for opposition, but that is missing the point.”

Otti reaffirmed Abia State’s commitment to working with the Federal Government and other states in the region, describing Uzodinma’s visit as a goodwill gesture to mark the New Year.