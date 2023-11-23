Uzodimma suspends commissioner, special adviser indefinitely over land crisis

As part of measures to address legal battles and protests that have continued to trail land management in Imo, the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has suspended the state Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.

Also, the governor approved the indefinite suspension of his Special Adviser and General Manager, Imo State Housing Cooperation, Mbakwe Obi.

The suspension of both appointees was disclosed through a statement released on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital by the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu.

Though the statement did not state any reason for the suspension of the officials, our correspondent recalls that Atulegwu had been having issues with many communities in Owerri over the alleged takeover of their family and communal lands.

Many communities had protested and asked the governor to relieve him of his duty after he was linked to the land crisis that had suddenly caused unrest among communities across the state. Some even went to court to challenge Atulegwu’s actions and policies.

The statement said, “The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the immediate suspension from the office of the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.

“His Excellency has similarly approved the immediate suspension from office of the SA/GM Imo Housing Corporation, Mbakwe Obi”.

