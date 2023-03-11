Uzodimma sacks labour commissioner after NLC election interference

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has sacked the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Ford Ozumba, over alleged interference in the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) election in the state.

Ozumba was directed by the governor to immediately hand over the ministry affairs to the Permanent Secretary, in order to prevent a vacuum in leadership.

The Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said the removal was with immediate effect.

Although, no reason was given for the sack, meanwhile, sources said it may not be unconnected with the ongoing impasse between the leadership of NLC led by Joe Ajaero and the Imo State Government.

The NLC leaders in the state had declared a strike over the alleged government’s interference in their election after it was disrupted by law enforcement agencies in the state.

The union claimed that the elective congress was disrupted by security agents on the order of the state government, an argument that the government had since distanced itself from the fracas and accused the union of high-handedness.

The statement read: “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved the immediate removal of Chief Ford Ozumba, the State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity from office.

“Accordingly, His Excellency further directs that Chief Ozumba hands over to the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry with immediate effect.”

