UTME candidates vandalize centre after computers malfunction

Tension flared on Friday at a JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, as frustrated candidates went on a rampage following a technical glitch that disrupted their examination.

The incident occurred at the Abimbola Excel School, Elesin, in the Amuloko area along Akanran Road, Ona Ara Local Government Area.

According to eyewitness accounts, the candidates, who had been waiting anxiously for hours, lost their patience after repeated system failures prevented the scheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from holding. Despite several attempts by the centre operators to rectify the issue, the technical problems persisted, leaving hundreds of candidates stranded and agitated.

In a video obtained by THE METRO, the scene descended into chaos as candidates, visibly angered by the disruption, began vandalizing property within the centre. Plastic chairs were smashed, and several other facilities were damaged in the outburst of frustration. Some candidates were heard shouting slogans condemning JAMB and the centre’s management for what they described as “gross incompetence.”

Parents and guardians who had accompanied their wards to the centre also expressed their displeasure, citing the emotional and psychological trauma the candidates had to endure. Many lamented the financial and logistical sacrifices they made to prepare for the examination, only for their hopes to be dashed due to poor technical planning.

Officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) are yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident. However, a security source at the scene revealed that police officers were later deployed to the centre to restore calm and prevent further destruction.

This incident adds to the growing concerns about the conduct of the UTME across various centres nationwide. Technical failures, poor coordination, and inadequate infrastructure have been recurring complaints among candidates, raising questions about JAMB’s preparedness for such a large-scale digital examination.

Affected candidates are now anxiously awaiting new directives from JAMB regarding the rescheduling of their examinations. Many have called on the examination body to ensure that such embarrassing occurrences are prevented in the future to safeguard the integrity of the examination process and protect the interests of candidates.