Usyk-Dubois fight and questionable low blow

The boxing organisation is over protecting Oleksandr Usyk and this is not good for boxing at the heavyweight division.

For me, the challenger, Daniel Dubois has just been robbed of a victory, following a questionable low blow landed on Usyk’s tummy.

For God’s sake boxing is not for the vulnerable, especially the heavyweight division and I think last night bout will make many referees to have a rethink when officiating Usyk’s fight.

Much as I love this Ukranian’s athleticism, he cheated,big time, yesterday night with a pretence that a blow had hit his balls.

Dubois is a hard hitter who came with a game plan to destabilise Usyk’s mesmerising movement by landing good shots to the champion’s body.

No boxer of the elite class can outpunch Usyk at present. He is too fast and very slippery but then big punch can crush him because of his fragile frame.

Dubois’ blow that brought him to the canvas, for me, wasn’t a low blow. It landed right on the belt.

The referee had to wait for three and a half minutes for Usyk to recover. Too bad.

Usyk did the same against Anthony Joshua, which of course led to the Briton’s outburst after his loss.

Usyk is not a natural heavyweight and if he must remain in this division, he should get his acts together by stopping this pretence about low blow.

He escaped this and got the job done in round nine. Tomorrow may not be his day.

Kunle Awosiyan is Journalist with many years of experience and multiple awards.

