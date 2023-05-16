UST IN: I will probe Lalong administration- Plateau governor-elect

Barely two weeks to the end of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, administration, the state’s governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, has disclosed that the government would be probed effectively to protect interests of the citizens.

Mutfwang said that anyone found to have mismanaged the wealth of the people would be investigated and probed to recover the property that belong to the state.

He added that his administration would work to ensure Plateau’s status including being a tourist destination return to the state and boosting its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The governor-elect, who disclosed this on Tuesday while responding to questions on a popular television programme, stressed that his administration would be prudent with public wealth.

He said: “I can tell the people of Plateau that my conscience is clear. I am determined to come into government clean and leave clean. I will ensure they get value for their taxes. I will ensure that my administration keeps watch over the commonwealths that have been entrusted into our care.

“My appetite or greed has been trimmed and I can assure you that I am not going there to steal but to ensure that Plateau State works again for the people.

“We will do the normal things and normal businesses of government by checking their books. Anyone that we found to have wronged the people will be called to order by making him give account on the commonwealths that were left in his care”, he added.

