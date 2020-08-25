Usian Bolt tests coronavirus positive

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The development followed his elaborate birthday party said to have been devoid of wearing masks, social distancing, and other safety measures among attendees during the celebration in Jamaica.

Confirming the development, Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Christopher Tufton, said the athlete had gone into isolation after partying with friends on his 34th birthday last Friday and that his test result returned positive yesterday.

Briefing newsmen on Monday, Jamaica Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, said police are investigating Bolt’s party and adequate actions would be taken if found guilty.

Bolt, an 11-time world champion conquered the tracks during his career, winning several medals which included gold medals at three consecutive Olympic competitions, but his attempt at football did not go according to plans.

He became the latest sports personality to have contracted the virus, which has infected over 20 million people across the globe.

Bolt became the fastest man alive with a world-record 100-meter dash time of 9.58 seconds in 2009, a mark that has yet to be broken. He also holds the world record in the 200 meters. Bolt retired from sprinting after the 2017 world championships.