US vice president, Okonjo-Iweala discuss WTO’s trade, technology, other agendas

In order to ensure United States (US) benefit from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) agenda, the country’s Vice President, Kamala Harris, has engaged the organision’s Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on activities lined up by WTO to address global challenges.

During the meeting that lasted for several minutes, they discussed WTO’s agenda for technology development, international trade, human rights abuses, climate change, and other activities that could spur developments across the world.

After the meeting, Harris, in a statement on his official social media handle, disclosed that they have agreed to advance international trade for recovery and equitable economic growth globally.

The US vice president, on Saturday, added that she had a fruitful deliberation with WTO DG on human rights, investing in the environment, health, and technology to spur development and prosperity for the American people.

Also on the meeting held, Okonjo-Iweala, commended Harris for setting aside activities at the White House to engage in discussion on global development.

She said: “Thank you Madam Vice President, Kamala Harris, for a great conversation on the way forward on the WTO reform. Your encouragement and wise counsel is much appreciated”.