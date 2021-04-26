US, UK, Germany pledge medical aid after Indian’s COVID-19 spike

Countries including Britain, Germany, and the United States have pledged to send urgent medical aid to help Indian battle coronavirus crisis overwhelming its hospitals after new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for the fifth day.

As stated, infections in the last 24 hours across the country rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had yesterday, urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution, while hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices saying they were unable to cope with the rush of patients.

In some of the worst-hit cities, including New Delhi, bodies were being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass services.

Images on local television stations showed three health workers in the eastern state of Bihar pulling a body along the ground on its way to cremation, as stretchers ran short.

Commenting on the situation on Monday, a spokesman for the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the capital, New Delhi, said that “currently the hospital is in beg-and-borrow mode and it is an extreme crisis situation.”

Also, a political science professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, Vipin Narang, decried the rising infection and impact of families who have lost loved ones to the virus complications.

“If you’ve never been to a cremation, the smell of death never leaves you. My heart breaks for all my friends and family in Delhi and India going through this hell,” he wrote on his social media page.

Meanwhile, US President, Joe Biden, said that his country would send raw materials for vaccines, medical equipment, and protective gear to India. Germany also joined a growing list of countries pledging to send supplies.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has a tally of 17.31 million infections and 195,123 deaths, after 2,812 deaths overnight, health ministry data showed, although health experts say the death count was probably far higher.

The scale of the second wave knocked oil prices on Monday, as traders worried about a fall in fuel demand in the world’s third-biggest oil importer.