US sets up 5000-capacity detention camp for illegal immigrants

The United States Government has concluded plans to open its 5000 capacity detention camp constructed to house illegal immigrants arrested along its border before repatraition to their home countries.

The government stated that the site named “Alligator Alcatraz”, will prevent overcrowding in its existing facilities and stop influx of illegal migrants into its territory.

It noted that the existing facilities have become overstretched following influx of undocumented immigrants increasing to over 3,000 daily.

US president, Donald Trump, has described the initiative as the largest mass deportation programme in the history of the country, stating that the US is keen on ensuring that only lawful immigrants are allowed into the country.

Trump, who is expected to be at the complex on an oversight visit on Tuesday, stated that the project was initially designed to begin operation in 1970 but was put on hold due to environmental concerns.

However, this year’s plan has also generated mixed concern, some of the citizens saying that the measure, if implemented, will cause serious human rights implications, according to the Florida senator, Carlos Smith.

Smith, concerning the facility situated in a remote location in the Everglades, 55 miles west of Miami, said, It’s being done by our new unelected attorney general who wants to spend $450 million in FEMA housing money to throw migrants into Everlands detention camps and he’s done that in a way that is avoiding all legislative oversight.”

Hundreds of the citizens expressed their disatisfaction over the measure mentioning that it will drastically damage the area made largely of original land.

The State Representative, Anna Eskamani, said that the the initiative will lead to conflict interest as some of the companies hired to do the job are finacial supporters of DeSantis and Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeier, who has spearheaded the initiative.

Eskamani said, “The same vendors who make political contributions to Republic leadership are now the ones building up this detention centre and the funding is coming from the taxpayers.

“The structure there is not good enough to withstand severe weather and would be a problem not only for those being held at the facility bust also for the environment.”

The government however remains commited to establishing the project as necessary works will continue and fastened to ensure it quick implementation.