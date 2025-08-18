US sets new visa rule for Nigerian applicants

The United States Mission in Nigeria has introduced a new requirement mandating Nigerian visa applicants to submit details of all their social media accounts covering the past five years of activity.

It warned that failure to comply with the new directive could lead to visa denial and possible disqualification from future applications.

In a statement, the Embassy said applicants must list every username or handle used during the specified period on the DS-160 visa application form and certify the accuracy of the information before submission.

According to the U.S. State Department on Monday, the policy is part of enhanced global screening measures, particularly for student and exchange visitor visas.

As part of the new procedure, consular officers are expected to review applicants’ online activity to identify potential security risks, including extremist ties, anti-U.S. rhetoric, or hate speech.

According to the statement, “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used over the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form.”

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

This new requirement comes on the heels of other recent visa policy adjustments affecting Nigerian travelers.

In July, the U.S. government revised its visa reciprocity arrangement with Nigeria, limiting most non-diplomatic visas to single-entry permits valid for just three months.

Also, on July 28, the government announced a suspension of visa issuance to pregnant Nigerian women suspected of planning to give birth in the U.S. to secure automatic citizenship for their children, a practice known as “birth tourism.”

The new policy, which also targets applicants from Uganda, China, Russia, and Iran, is part of a broader crackdown by U.S. authorities on the misuse of visa categories.