US, Russia swap prisoners in Turkey

The United States (U.S) government and its Russian counterpart have swapped its detained prisoners at an airport tarmac in Ankara, Turkey, in order to foster mutual relationship over the war in Ukraine.

Prisoners from both countries exchanged during the deal were U.S Marine personnel, Trevor Reed, and a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Exchange of both prisoners was done at the Ankara airport tarmac, Turkey, at night, in which both prisoners were handed over to the their country’s authority and reunited with their families.

The 30-year-old American was detained in 2019 by the Russian authority over a drunken incident where he was accused of endangering a Russian police officer, while the Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, was convicted in 2010 by the U.S authority for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

In a statement by the U.S representative, August Pfluger of Texas, through his Twitter page confirmed that Read had arrived at a San Antonio airport in the predawn hours.

Pfluger also added some pictures after Reed’s arrival, showing U.S congressman making a thumbs-up gesture standing next to Reed, who was wearing dark clothing, in which both of them donned face masks.

Other photos he displayed showed Reed standing with his parents and other people who came to welcome him at the airport, displaying joy on their faces after several years of not seeing him.

A U.S. State Secretary, Antony Blinken, a congressman who met with Reed, while addressing the crowd who came to welcome him said that his “spirit is strong and the joy on the family faces, to see their son – obviously were very worried about his health.”

“And it’s going to take some time to heal, to get back to good health. But his spirit is strong. He’s a fighter. He’s a survivor. “The reunification with his family was just tremendous.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. officials have said they are working to free other Americans held in Russia including Paul Whelan, also a former Marine. Whelan was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges in June 2020.

Whelan’s family has however issued statements of concern about prospects for his release now since a prisoner who Russia wanted back since 2019 had been exchanged.

