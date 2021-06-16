US, Russia agree on arms control, cyber-security policies reevaluation

United States of American President, Joe Biden, and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, have agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks and reevaluate both countries’ stances on the issues as part of measures to reach common ground and quell perceived glitches.

As said, the agreement by both leaders was said to hold deeper meaning, recorded small gains, and serve big differences at the ongoing Biden, Putin summit in Geneva.

It was gathered that both leaders described the meeting which kicked off on Wednesday as pragmatic rather than friendly and interests of both nations would be advanced on the identified sector and other burning issues would be addressed rather than social engagement.

It was learnt that the discussions at the lakeside Villa La Grange in Geneva lasted three hours, less than Biden’s advisers had said they expected and that the U.S. president said that discussions during the meeting had been intense and detailed, and that “we didn’t need to spend more time talking”.

On his part, Putin, 68, called Biden, 78, a constructive, experienced partner, and said that they both spoke “the same language”, but added that there had been no friendship, rather a pragmatic dialogue about their two countries’ interests.

Biden said that he had told Putin “we need some basic rules of the road that we can all abide by”, adding: “I did what I came to do.”

The scheduling of separate news conferences meant there was none of the joviality that accompanied a 2018 meeting in Helsinki between Putin and Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, where Putin presented Trump with a soccer ball. There was also no shared meal.

In a joint statement issued after the news conferences, the two sides said that the meeting showed that they were able to make progress on shared goals even in periods of tension.

Putin, who was first to brief reporters, said that the meeting had been constructive, without hostility, and had shown the leaders’ desire to understand each other.

He said that it was “hard to say” if relations with the United States would improve, but that there was a “glimpse of hope” regarding mutual trust. There were no invitations to Washington or Moscow.

Biden, speaking shortly afterward, said that there was “no substitute for face-to-face dialogue”, and that he had told Putin his agenda was “not against Russia” but “for the American people”.

He, too, underlined the businesslike tone, saying: “This is not about trust, this is about self-interest and verification of self-interest.” But he said that there was a “genuine prospect” of improving relations.

