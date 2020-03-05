US Reps passes $8.3bn to combat coronavirus

By News Desk

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to combat the coronavirus outbreak after the death toll in the country hits 11.

During plenary, the bipartisan bill cleared the House floor with a 415-2 vote which came hours after congressional leaders from both chambers agreed on a deal to fight the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

US Senate is expected to vote on the bill on Thursday, after California recorded the first death from COVID-19, increasing the death toll in US.

Though there were measures to provide $7.76 billion to agencies fighting the disease, even as officials in California’s Placer County described the victim as elderly with underlying health conditions.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 89,000 people and killed more than 3,100 of them.