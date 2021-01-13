US records 4,320 COVID-19 fatalities in 24hrs

Atleast 4,320 Coronavirus positive cases were reported to have died in United States (US) within 24 hours, the highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths recorded since the virus brokeout in the country.

The record marked the second time in 2021 and since the pandemic started that US recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

Aside from the fatalities recorded yesterday, over 131,300 Americans that were symptomatic were reported to be on admission after contracting the virus across the country.

The numbers are grim, but to some experts, they were not surprising following the holiday gatherings that further caused a surge across the country and weeks of record-high hospitalization numbers.

As gathered, the schools and colleges resumption also aided the surge, leaving the country to record more than 3,300 deaths every day before the new surge, jumping more than 217 percent from mid-November last year.

Arizona reported a record-high 5,082 hospitalized Covid-19 patients Tuesday and on the same day broke a second record: more than 1,180 patients with the virus in ICU beds. In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended an order which keeps Covid-19 mitigation measures in place for nearly another month, saying the state was seeing a “huge spike” in cases and hospitalizations.

Full-time enrollment at higher education institutes accounts for more than a quarter of the population in 30 US counties, according to the National Center for Education Statistics; and infections increased in 26 of the counties over a week, by an average of 50 percent.

In Williamsburg, Virginia, cases nearly tripled over seven days and cases more than doubled in Whitman County, Washington, home of Washington State University, and Albany County, Wyoming.

And at least 90 percent of staffed ICU beds are occupied in 10 of the counties, including Mississippi State University’s Oktibbeha County, where nearly all ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients.