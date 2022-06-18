US president falls off bicycle during 45th wedding Anniversary game

The 79-year-old United States (US) President, Joe Biden, has fallen off his bicycle in his hometown, Delaware, during a ride to celebrate his 45th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jill.

As gathered, Biden took a tumble when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home but after he was helped to stand insisted he was not hurt.

The president fell off on Saturday when they were finishing a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.

After he fell when he tried to dismount from the bicycle, it was learnt that several security agents and aides rushed to his aid to help him stand at the Gordons Pond.

While assuring the citizens that he was fine, Biden said: “I am fine. What happened is that I got my foot caught in the toe cages.”

Earlier, he had breezed past members of the press after setting off – unaccompanied by the first lady – and said “Good morning!” with a wave.

He and Jill have been spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home after marking their 45th wedding anniversary yesterday in the city. The couples were understood to be keen cyclists and often go for rides around Delaware

It would be recalled that in March, Biden fell up a flight of stairs as he boarded his presidential plane Air Force One.

The US president, 78, stumbled three times as he climbed the steps of the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

