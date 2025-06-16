US police arrests lawmaker’s murderer after 48hrs manhunt

The United States police has apprehended 57-year-old man, Luther Boelter, for allegedly killing a female lawmaker representing Minnesota Melissa Hortman, and her husband during an attack in their home in the country.

Boelter’s arrest, which concluded a tense 48-hour manhunt, marked a major breakthrough in what investigators described as a politically motivated assassination plot in the state.

As gathered, Boelter is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, where multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, could be leveled against him.

The suspect was said to have been arrested yesterday in Green Isle, a small town about 50 miles southwest of the Twin Cities, after the law enforcement officers trailing him found his abandoned vehicle

After the murder, Boelter was alleged to have drove to Brooklyn Park, where another lawmaker, John Hoffman, and his wife were shot at their Champlin home.

“Boelter opened fire on police during the initial response, before fleeing into rural areas, sparking one of the largest manhunts in Minnesota’s history,” officials stated.

Investigators recovered a vehicle rigged with tactical gear, fake law enforcement markings, and a chilling “hit list” of more than 60 political and social figures, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and several abortion rights advocates.

Aside from that, the police also discovered far-right propaganda, survivalist gear, and a handwritten manifesto suggesting Boelter viewed the killings as part of a larger ideological mission.

“Everything about this crime points to calculated, premeditated political violence,” Bob Jacobson said Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner “This was an attack on democracy and elected public servants.”

Minnesota leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the attacks and called for greater protections for public officials.

“This was not just an act of violence, it was an assault on our democratic institutions,” Gov. walz asserted.

Security measures have since been increased around government buildings and elected official residences, as law enforcement continues to analyze Boelter’s writings and digital trail.