US pledges $500M support to Philippines amid dispute against China

The United States has pledged $500 million to support the Philippines’ military and coast guard as it engages in a face-off against China over ownership waters in the South China Sea.

Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, met their Philippine counterparts in Manila to reaffirm US government’s unwavering commitment to its oldest treaty ally in Asia.

“This level of funding is unprecedented, and it sends a clear message of support for the Philippines, from the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Congress and the American people,” Austin said in joint press conference following security talks.

Ahead of their meetings, Blinken and Austin met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr who has moved the Philippines closer to Washington since he replaced Rodrigo Duterte, who was openly hostile to the Americans and pursued warmer ties with China during his six-year term.

“I’m always very happy that these communication lines are very open so that all the things that we are doing together… are continuously examined and re-examined so we are agile in terms of our responses,” Marcos said.

The Philippines has competing claims with China in the waters to its west also known as the South China Sea. China claims 90% of the sea as its sovereign territory. Violence broke out after a Filipino sailor lost a finger in a June 17 mission to resupply troops stationed at a contested shoal after what Manila described as “intentional-high speed ramming” by the Chinese coast guard.

Manila reached a provisional arrangement with China for resupply missions this month to ease tensions and manage differences, but the two sides appear at odds over the details of the deal, which has not been made public. Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo said in the same news conference his country agreed to an “exchange of information” under its arrangement with China.

Blinken however, said the U.S. shares the Philippines’ concerns about “escalatory” actions China has taken in the South China Sea. he also reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to the defend the Philippines against an armed attack on its vessels, aircraft and soldiers in the waterway.

A 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague found that China’s claims had no basis under international law. The case was brought by the Philippines and China rejects the court ruling.

The meetings in Manila follow talks between Blinken and Austin and their counterparts in Japan, another key U.S. ally in East Asia, where they announced an upgrade of the U.S. military command in Japan and labelled China the “greatest strategic challenge” facing the region.

US Secretary of State Blinken met with foreign ministers from the Quad (Australia, India, and Japan) and criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and the Philippines. China’s foreign ministry responded, accusing the US and its allies of artificially creating tension and containing China’s development.