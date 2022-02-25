US, North Atlantic body prepare more troops for deployment against Russia

In a bid to protect the sovereignty of countries in Eastern Europe, the United States Government and North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), an intergovernmental military alliance, have signalled preparedness to deploy more troops to stop the Russian army from continuing invasion of countries in the eastern European country.

They said that the move was to protect countries in the region including Ukrainian from further attack and destruction as well as the annexation of their territory by the Russian government.

The US and NATO gave the indications separately on Friday while condemning the Russian invasion of their Eastern European neighbours, forcing many, particularly foreigners to flee the country in order to avoid becoming casualties of the attack.

US president, Joe Biden, was said to have indicated this during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the extent of damage done on property and deaths recorded due to the invaders’ actions across the country.

Biden’s tone during the discussion with Zelensky, a talk that lasted for 40-minute, in which the two discussed sanctions and US defence aid to Ukraine.

After the meeting, Zelensky took to his official social media handle, assuring the citizens in the country and abroad that their discussion was centred on security.

According to him, strengthening sanctions, concrete defence assistance and an anti-war coalition formed the crux of my discussion with President Biden.

Earlier, Nato Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, disclosed that more troops have been deployed to Eastern Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Stoltenberg stated that they represented the alliance’s elements of its rapid response force and that land, sea and air troops have been deployed to Eastern Europe. He stated that the security bloc has “already strengthened its defence and that the US, Canada and European countries have already deployed thousands of troops to the region.

More than 100 fighter jets are now operating in 30 defence locations in Europe, accompanied by more than 120 ships and three strike carrier groups, Stoltenberg says.

He emphasises that the forces would defend every inch of Nato territory and that it would continue to offer support to Ukraine, as well as other nations in the region threatened by Russia – including Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia.

According to NATO, It’s important to note that Nato has already been very clear it won’t send troops to Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

The alliance, meanwhile, in a statement made available to newsmen, described the attacks on Ukraine as illegal and demanded the withdrawal of their troops from the country immediately.

“President Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is a terrible strategic mistake, for which Russia will pay a severe price, both economically and politically, for years to come”. On sending troops to eastern Europe, Nato secretary said that it “will make all deployments necessary to ensure strong and credible deterrence and defence. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory,” it adds.

