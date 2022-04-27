US manufacturer drags British govt. before court over policies restricting products sales

World’s leading cereal producer, Kelloggs, has dragged the British Government before a court over plans to introduce new cereal policies that could indefinitely prevent its products from being displayed in grocery stores across the country.

The manufacturer’s appeal before the court was to get an injunction that prevents the government from implementing its new policies on sugar content in cereal products used for breakfast in the country.

It said that the cereal brand formula which include, Frosties, Coco Pops and Crunchy Nut, used by the government to measure the nutritional value of the product was incorrect and not be allowed to stand.

The firm noted that if all the nutritional elements of the cereal products were added, mixed with milk before consumption, then the full nutritional value of the meal will be realized.

Confirming the proposed ban, the Managing Director of Kelloggs to the United Kingdom(UK), Chris Silcock, on Wednesday clarified that Kelloggs is best eaten with milk in order to get the full nutritional value.

According to the Director, if the appeal is accepted, the product stores will have to restrict excessive volume of price promotions, placement of food and drink high in fat, salt or sugar in stores, promotion of those goods by retailers and products considered as unhealthy will not be featured in prominent store locations, such as checkouts, entrances, aisle ends and their online equivalents.

Earlier, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), had accused the firm of releasing surgery food products to the market without considering the consumers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

