US lawmakers impeach Trump for inciting Capitol invasion

Barely a week after angry mob invaded United States (US) Capitol over outcome of last year’s presidential poll, the House of Representatives has impeached the country’s President, Donald Trump, for making inciteful statement that aided the invasion.

The House resolution, passed by a vote of 232-197, states that Trump’s actions and remarks ahead of the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, DC incited the rioters.

Of the total vote casts, 10 Republicans joined 222 Democrats in voting to impeach Trump, making the vote a bipartisan rebuke of the president’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Outcome of the mini-poll conducted came days after mob of the president’s supporters stormed the the country’s Capitol halted the process of validating president-elect, Joe Biden, election results.

Announcing outcome of the poll cast among the lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Wednesday, stated that it was obvious that the president statement led to the invasion of the sacred house.

She said: “We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country”.

According to her, he must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love and call home..

The riot at the Capitol on January 6 left five people dead and sent shockwaves across the US and the world, spurring Democratic Party legislators to launch an impeachment push against Trump in his final days in the White House.

The Capitol was stormed after Trump delivered an inflammatory speech to a crowd of his supporters that had gathered to protest Congress’ certification of US President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.