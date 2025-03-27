US lawmaker writes Tinubu, requests consulate office in Chicago

After a thorough review of the bilateral ties between the United States and Nigeria, a member of the US Congress, Danny Davis, has written to President Bola Tinubu, requesting that the Federal Government prioritize the need to.quickly setup a Nigeria Consulate office in Chicago, Illinois, to address needs its citizens residing in the midwest states.

Davis, who argued that this initiative would be highly beneficial for both Nigeria and United States particularly the City of Chicago, would create new opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural exchange between both nations.

He noted that the location of Chicago is strategic considering that it would not only serve Illinois, but also neighboring states such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa, who have Nigerians currently face challenges in accessing essential services provided by the consulate.

Aside from him, the Office of the Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, is preparing to write the President with the aim of expressing their total support for the office and how the government will ensure its actualization for the benefits of both countries.

The Congressman, who represents the 7th District of Illinois, was said to have written the letter to the President after a lengthy discussion with the Nigeria Diaspora Initiative (NDI) team on why the office must be established.

While declaring his support in the letter written to the President, the lawmaker promised to assist the Federal Government in whatever capacity his services may be needed in setting up the office in Chicago.

According to the letter obtained by our correspondent, he said: “As a Member of Congress representing the 7th District of Illinois, I fully support this initiative, as it would be highly beneficial for both Nigeria and the City of Chicago.

“Nigeria holds a prominent position on the African continent, both economically and culturally, and has deep-rooted ties with the United States.

“Establishing a consulate in Chicago would strengthen these bonds, enhance diplomatic relations, and create new opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

“Moreover, it would provide much-needed consular services to Nigerians residing in Chicago and neighboring states such as Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa, who currently face challenges in accessing these essential services.

“Given the size and influence of the Nigerian diaspora in the Midwest, I believe this initiative is long overdue.

“A consulate in Chicago would serve as a vital bridge between Nigeria and the region, fostering greater engagement in business, education, and governance.

“I urge your administration to prioritize this effort and take the necessary steps toward making it a reality. I look forward to further discussions on this important matter and stand ready to assist in any way possible. Please do not hesitate to reach out if I can be of any support in advancing this initiative”.

It was gathered that NDI and other Nigeria’s advocating for the consulate setup include Prof Shaffideen Amuwo, a Clinical Associate Professor Emeritus at University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), Alh. Tunji Quadri, a US-based cyber security expert and the General Coordinator of a Nigerian group abroad, Nigeria Diaspora Initiative (NDI), Mr.Tolani Banire, a Manager with vast experience in the Aviation Industry and background in the Hospitality Industry, Dr.Oluwagoke Ajayi, a seasoned Engineer and contractor with the U.S. Department of Defense, Dr. Victor Onafuye Jonathan, an Information Technology (IT) expert, Hon. Femi Odere, who is also a diasporan, Dr. Ewa Ewa and Mr Ganiu Dada and also Nneka RitaMarie Obasi a Senior Community Liaison in the Chicago Mayor’s Office of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights (IMRR).

Speaking at one of the forum for the consulate office setup and diaspora voting, Quadri explained that Chicago is strategic considering it’s accessibility for all irrespective of their locations

He argued that having a Nigerian consulate in Chicago cannot be overstated, particularly in a city with rich history of International trade and tourism.

According to him, the establishment of a Nigerian consulate in Chicago would be a game-changer because it would provide the much-needed resources for Nigerians living in the city and in the neighboring Midwest states, as well as for visitors and Investors who come for business, tourism and others.

The coordinator stressed that having easy access to passport and visa services, document certification, and other key consular services would facilitate business between both countries and reduce unemployment in Nigeria.

Prof Amuwo stated that their love for Nigeria formed basics of their agitation for a consulate office in Chicago, a city in a strategic location where thousands of Nigerians can easily access for their needs.

Amuwo added that new consulate office, when approved by President Bola Tinubu, it will assist the ambassador and the embassy in performing their functions effectively as expected by the federal government.

According to him, the choice of Chicago would not only benefit the citizens abroad but strengthen the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the US,

Banire, on his part, stressed that it aids Nigerians abroad to easily connect with their homeland and promote its culture while in Chicago and other adjourning cities.

He added that with this office, the Nigerian governance will be more closer to the people than before while serving as a contact between the Nigerian government and its citizens.

“The establishment of a Nigerian Consulate plays a crucial role in enhancing the diplomatic and consular services available to Nigerians living abroad. It serves as a vital point of contact between the Nigerian government and its citizens, offering services such as passport renewal, visa applications, legal assistance, and addressing issues of citizenship.

“This not only ensures that Nigerians can access essential services without needing to return home, but it also reinforces their connection to their homeland, promoting a sense of belonging and national unity”.