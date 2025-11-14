US lawmaker faults Biden for removing Nigeria from watch-list

A United States lawmaker, Nancy Mace, has criticised former President Joe Biden for removing Nigeria from the U.S. Country of Particular Concern (CPC) list, warning that attacks on Christians in the country continue to rise.

Mace’s comments followed former President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy American military forces to Nigeria “with guns a-blazing” over what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamist groups.

In a video message, Trump claimed that Christianity faces “an existential threat” in Nigeria and insisted that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening.”

In a post on Thursday, Mace described Nigeria as “one of the deadliest countries in the world for Christians,” accusing the Biden administration of downplaying what she called worsening religious persecution.

She added that Trump, now serving as the 45th and 47th U.S. President, is working to reverse the decision.

“President Trump is working to reverse those decisions. 45/47 remains one of the most consequential presidents in American history,” she wrote.

Her remarks come amid renewed debate in Washington over the U.S. government’s stance on international religious freedom and growing pressure from human rights organisations for Nigeria to be redesignated as a Country of Particular Concern.

Nigeria, however, has consistently rejected allegations of religious persecution, maintaining that recurring violence stems from criminality, extremism, and farmer–herder clashes rather than targeted attacks on any faith group.