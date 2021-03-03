US, LASG partner on tackling environmental challenges

The United States and Lagos State Government have disclosed that the duo would be coming together in proffering solution, improving the environmental conditions of Lagos, and promote sustainable living among residents.

They explained that the collaboration had been formed to improve the environment such that would ensure the quality air circulates around Lagos for the benefit of Lagosians.

The Consular General, US Embassy in Lagos, Claire Pierangelo, said that the United States would be supporting the state government in establishing a significant system that would improve, monitor, and manage quality air across the state.

Speaking recently while receiving officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) at the Embassy in Lagos, she reiterated the mission’s commitment toward supporting the government in achieving its mandate in the area of sustainable living.

On her part, the LASEPA General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said that the partnership was part of the agency’s focus to drive environmental innovations through inter-sectoral collaborations with relevant stakeholders.

She pointed out that the collaboration would provide a platform for the agency to share ideas and data on comparative analysis pact in principle, agreements on the need for recipient-appropriate advocacy, and behavioral remodeling modalities.

“In a bid to sustainably achieve our commitment to the environment, LASEPA constantly seeks for knowledge and skill sharing opportunities to drive discourse, policy, and innovations geared and exceeding our targets on mitigative and adaptive climate resilience solutions, in particular, air quality management”, Fasawe disclosed.

While expressing confidence that the partnership would open new opportunities for tackling environmental challenges, she revealed that engaging and empowering younger citizens on environmental matters and published research partnerships are also priorities to the course.

“With both parties having the desire to build a lasting, mutually beneficial and impactful partnership to drive environmental sustainability, we must begin to take conscious effort towards mitigating the adverse effect of air pollution,” she said.