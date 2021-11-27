US imposes restrictions on flights from South Africa, seven others

The United States Government has imposed restrictions on flight movements from South Africa and seven other countries from the southern region, as a measure to contain a new coronavirus variant spreading there.

Other countries affected by the new development were: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

It said that from Monday, November 29th, the ban would be effective and that only US citizens and residents would be allowed to travel from the region into any of the international airports.

The restrictions imposed by the President Joe Biden led administration followed a similar flight ban imposed by the European Union United Kingdom and Canada on movements of passengers from the region after the World Health Organization (WHO) raised concerns on the new COVID-19 variant and codenamed it t Omicron.

Through a statement released to pressmen, the president described the move as a precautionary measure taken by the government to prevent the new variant from spreading to US and that the restrictions would be reviewed when much had been known about the new variant.