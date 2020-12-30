US healthworker tests COVID-19 positive 7 days after vaccination

A 45-year-old nurse in California has tested positive for COVID-19 a week after receiving Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine,

The nurse, identified as Matthew W., and works at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine.

Speaking with newsmen, the nurse indicated that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

He added that he became sick after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit six days later on Christmas Eve.

According to him, I got the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue.

Matthew noted that upon his health status, he went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas.

While ratifying Matthew’s claim, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, Christian Ramers, said that the development was not unexpected.

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” Ramers said.

“That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95%,” Ramers added.