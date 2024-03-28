US Governor, deputy task Nigerian Rotary scholar on utilizing opportunities

The Governor of the State of Missouri, United States of America, Mike Parson, and his deputy, Mike Kehoe, have tasked a Nigerian and recipient of Duane R. Sterling Rotary International Scholarship, Muritala Ayinla, to make good use of the numerous opportunities available in the country to achieve his goals.

They urged him to sustain the academic excellence that earned him the scholarship award and continue to represent the institution, University of Central Missouri.

Parson, while commending Ayinla on his achievements, added that the United States creates an enabling environment for growth and actualization of dreams.

Speaking at a meeting with the Rotary scholar held at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri, the Governor welcomed Ayinla to the seat of the Missouri General Assembly and the executive branch of government of the state of Missouri, and congratulated him for being a good ambassador of the University of Central Missouri and his fatherland.

“You are welcome to the United States and the Missouri Capitol. Congratulations on being a Rotary scholar! The US serves as a land of hope for many. I will like you to meet Vivek Malek, the State Treasurer. Vivek came into the United States with just $300, he is today the state’s chief financial officer. So, you will be great in the United States,” Person added.

The governor, who also described the Executive Director for Governmental Relations at the University of Central Missouri, David Pearce, as a great man and an outstanding former lawmaker in the state, said the state would always appreciate his contributions in the legislative arm of government .

While hosting Ayinla in his office, the Missouri State Lieutenant Governor, Mike Kehoe, congratulated Ayinla for winning the prestigious Duane Sterling Scholarship, saying that it gladdens his heart to see organizations making positive impacts on the lives of the people.

“You have given me hope, too; we are glad to have you in Capitol. I will give you a challenge coin as a symbol of support and encouragement. Go and become a great guy. It was a pleasure to have you at the Capitol; I am delighted to have you in my office,” Kehoe said.

On his part, Ayinla expressed his gratitude to the state governor, members of the executive and legislative branches in Missouri, saying that their role in fostering an enabling environment for international students to flourish and pursue their aspirations is enhancing good impression of the United States. He highlighted the positives impacts of the initiative which not only facilitates student growth but also enhances the United States’ reputation globally.