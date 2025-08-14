US ex-prison guard bags 224yrs imprisonment for sexual abuse

Premier league legends, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer, have tipped their favourites to win the 2025/26 Premier League title, while brushing off Chelsea’s chances as serious contenders.

Shearer jettisoned threats from Manchester City and last season’s runner up team, Arsenal, tipping the Merseyside club to record back to back titles having emphatically won the 2024/25 edition.

The all-time Premier League record goal scorer who won the competition while playing for Blackburn Rovers opined that Liverpool are the favourites having recorded a 10 point gap over Arsenal last season, alongside the incomings of players so far in the transfer market.

When quizzed on the world champions, Chelsea winning the title, Shearer who scored 260 goals in the competition said, ”I don’t know what to expect from Chelsea this season.

“They had a fantastic end to the season and also won the FIFA Confederations Cup, beating PSG emphatically. But if you look at how they fared last season before they began getting the required results to stay in the top four, you’ll say they won’t win the title this season. They could make the top four, but winning the league this season would be out of their reach.

“Arsenal and Manchester City will be there but Liverpool will be much stronger for them to catch up with. And also the inclusion of the new signing for them will help them win the Premier League again.”

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, also tipped Liverpool to win the league on the bounce to record one title to go one ahead of his former side on 21 wins.

Rooney mentioned the possibility of mercurial striker, Alexander Isak, heading to the Kop, which will further increase the side’s chances of winning the competition.

“I already have Liverpool as favourites to win the Premier League but if Isak comes in, then they are going to be unstoppable,” the Man Utd all-time record goalscorer said.

“A big thing was them replacing Alexander Anold, because a lot of chances and goals came from that right side but I think Frimpong has got the attributes to go and fill that.”

Liverpool will begin their defence of the title against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday.