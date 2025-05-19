US ex-president battles prostate cancer 4months after leaving office

The former President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, a condition described as advanced but manageable.

As gathered, the cancer has spread from its primary site to other tissues in Biden’s body, including his bones, with the former president currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

Biden, who left office in January, was diagnosed on Friday after he saw a doctor last week for urinary symptoms, which revealed that his illness is classified as “high-grade” and that the cancer cells could spread quickly.

The former president’s office, in a statement issued yesterday, disclosed that the cancer is hormone-sensitive, meaning it could likely be managed.

According to the statement: “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” it added.

After news broke of his diagnosis, Biden received support from both sides of the aisle, with political leaders as well as citizens across the country sending goodwill messages and wishing him a speedy recovery.

President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform that he and First Lady Melania were “saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis”.

“We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family,” he said, referring to former First Lady Jill Biden. “We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Similarly, former Vice-President Kamala Harris, who served under Biden, wrote on X that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are keeping the Biden family in their prayers.

“Joe is a fighter – and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” Harris said.

In a post on his social media handle, Barack Obama, who served as President from 2009 to 2017 with Joe Biden as his deputy, said that he and his wife, Michelle, were “thinking of the entire Biden family”.

“Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery,” Obama said.