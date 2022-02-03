US Court adjourns Internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, sentence to July 11

The United States District Court has adjourned the sentencing of self-confessed internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi, to July 11, 2022.

Initially, the sentencing of Hushpuppi was previously fixed for February 14 over his fraudulent activities but Judge Otis D. Wright in Los Angeles was said to have granted the order after the lawyers to the defendant led by Louis Shapiro called for a postponement.

Delivering judgement on Thursday, the judge ordered that Hushpuppi would be expected to remain in custody in the intervening period of the delay.

The court document released earlier stats, “At the request of counsel, the sentencing is continued to July 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.”

As gathered, the internet fraudster had pleaded guilty last year to the charges, seeking a lighter sentence. This is coming after the Police Service Commission ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the link between suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari and internet fraudster, Abba Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The commission directed the IGP to submit the report of the fresh probe in two weeks time for the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline to review. The decision was reached following the advice of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

