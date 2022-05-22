US Consolate empowers 30 fashion designers in Niger

In its effort to support young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, the US Consulate organised a fashion entrepreneurship workshop to enhance constructive youth participarion in the nation’s economic development.

The third cohort of the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy’s Fashion Entrepreneurship Program for 30 emerging fashion designers in the Niger Delta region was launched on Friday by the U.S. Consulate General.

Over the last six months, a diverse group of 100 young Nigerians have participated in three regional capacity-building fashion entrepreneurship workshops in Lagos (40), Enugu (30), and Port Harcourt (30).

U.S. Consulate Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Jennifer Foltz highlighted the role of entrepreneurship as the key driver of sustainable economic growth at the opening ceremony of the workshop.

She explained that the goal of the U.S. Consulate-supported capacity building workshop was to provide participants with the requisite business management skills to start, scale, and sustain viable fashion businesses.

According to her remarks at the event, “fashion is a multi-billion-dollar industry and a huge contributor to the global economy, creating jobs and economic prosperity”.

The Officer reiterated that, “Nigeria’s unique and innovative fashion designs are making waves in the United States and our goal with this fashion entrepreneurship workshop is to provide the participants with the knowledge, networks, mentors, and access they need to launch and scale successful fashion businesses”.

Program implementing partner and CEO of Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy, Omowale Ogunrinde, encouraged the participants to direct their passion, imagination, skills, and ingenuity toward making a mark on the Nigerian fashion industry.

“Succeeding in the fashion industry takes a lot more than passion and creativity. You have to be able to think like an entrepreneur. Through the support of the U.S. Consulate, we are empowering emerging fashion designers to not only thrive in Nigeria’s fashion industry but also to prepare for the global fashion marketplace,” Omawale, an alumna of the U.S. government-sponsored International Visitors Leadership Program, said.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the opportunity to advance their theoretical knowledge in fashion design, branding, and small business management skills.

