US Congress divides over alleged Christians genocide in Nigeria

United States President Donald Trump’s allegations of a genocide targeting Christians in Nigeria have stirred debate among US lawmakers, who are split over whether to impose sanctions or take other measures against the country.

The US Congress held a public hearing on Thursday to examine claims of widespread persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Lawmakers and experts testified on the severity of the situation, offering contrasting perspectives.

During the hearing, Charles D. Fall, a member of the US Assembly, highlighted the case of the leader of Indigenous People of Biaafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as an example of judicial defiance in Nigeria.

He noted that in 2022, Nigeria’s appeal court struck down charges against Kanu and ordered his release, a decision supported by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, adding that despite the intervention the IPOB leader was convicted of all charges.

“Nigeria has signaled that the law is optional and targeting is fair game,” Fall said. “Just hours this morning, despite the pleas of many Nigerians, Nnamdi Kanu was convicted on all charges. For fiscal year 2025, the US requested nearly N8 billion for Sub-Saharan Africa. But when America sees political prisoners, judicial defiance, and the slaughter of Christians, they understandably ask: why should our tax dollars support governments that refuse to protect their own people? Is aid aiding genocide?”

Fall emphasized that Nigeria’s tremendous potential is being undermined by violent persecution of its Christian population, adding: “No country can build a stable future where churches are burned, believers are killed, and communities live in fear.”

Nia Shea, senior fellow and director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, praised Trump for acting based on the International Religious Freedom Act, stating that Nigeria has either actively engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom.

Bill Huizenga, a US Congressman, also highlighted the plight of Christians in Nigeria. “We are seeing radicalized Islamists killing Christians in Muslim areas of Nigeria,” he said.

“The Tinubu government is not doing enough, and it is outrageous that anyone would downplay or excuse what is happening.”

Some lawmakers criticized Trump’s approach, particularly his threats of military action. Representative Pramila Jayapal questioned the authority for such a strike, saying “I want to start by expressing my concern that the day President Trump saw a clip of prosecutions in Nigeria on Fox News, he threatened military action and suspension of aid. Under what authority would the US strike inside Nigeria?”

US Congresswoman Sara Jacobs called Trump’s military threat “reckless.” The California Democrat, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the violence affects both Christians and Muslims and cautioned against portraying it solely as a religious crisis.

“President Trump’s threat is reckless, and any unilateral military action in Nigeria is illegal. Congress has not authorized force in Nigeria to protect Christians,” Jacobs said.

