US commends Tinubu for rescuing 100 Niger schoolchildren

A visiting member of the United States Congress, Riley Moore, has applauded the Federal Governmen for the successful rescue of 100 abducted Catholic schoolchildren, describing the operation as a strong indication of improved security response under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Moore also commended Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, after what he termed a “productive and positive conversation” with the U.S. congressional delegation currently in the country.

He disclosed this on Monday in a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, explaining that discussions with Ribadu focused on practical and actionable steps capable of boosting national security if fully implemented.

The measures, he noted, include plans to disrupt and dismantle terrorist networks in the northeast and curb attacks on Christian communities an issue he emphasized is of particular concern to himself and the U.S. President.

Moore highlighted the rescue of the schoolchildren as evidence of Nigeria’s heightened responsiveness to security challenges and praised President Tinubu for demonstrating commitment to the emergency security declaration earlier outlined by his administration.

He added that the United States shares a strong sense of urgency regarding Nigeria’s security concerns, especially in the Middle Belt, and reaffirmed Washington’s readiness to deepen collaboration aimed at protecting vulnerable communities and supporting broader counter-terrorism efforts.

The statement comes as Nigeria strengthens partnerships with international allies in its push to combat insecurity and implement comprehensive security reforms.