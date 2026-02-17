US civil rights advocate, Jesse Jackson, dies @84

United States Civil rights activist, Jesse Jackson, has died at the age of 84.

Jackson was a sufferer supranuclear palsy, a rare neurodegenerative condition, which he had a long time battle with but passed away after a decade, as announced by his family.

The family of the activist cum politician announced that he died in Chicago on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy for racial justice and equality worthy of emulation.

“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said in a statement, reflecting on his lifelong commitment to social justice.

The deceased influential career spanned decades, reshaping Democratic politics through his groundbreaking 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns, where he mobilized diverse coalitions and amplified voices of the marginalized in national discourse.

As founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Jackson negotiated international hostage releases, challenged corporate diversity shortcomings, and inspired generations with his rallying cry to “Keep Hope Alive” amid struggles for voting rights and equality.

Tributes poured in from political leaders and activists, honoring Jackson’s role in bridging civil rights eras from King’s time to Barack Obama’s presidency, marking him as a pivotal force in America’s pursuit of dignity for all.