US cautions citizens against protest for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Ahead of the planned protest for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a security alert to its citizens, cautioning them to avoid the areas where the demonstration will take place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, due to the potential for unrest.

The demonstration, organised under the banner #FreeNnamdiKanuNow and led by human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, is expected to draw a crowd to Eagle Square and the Central Business District.

The organiser stated that the protest would take place on October 20, with a planned march toward the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, describing it as a peaceful demonstration aimed at securing the release of Kanu, who is facing treason charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Embassy warned that the protest could lead to disruptions and possible violence, advising U.S. citizens to avoid the protest areas and restrict their movement across the city.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens that the Free Nnamdi Kanu Now protest has called for peaceful demonstrations on Monday, October 20th, 2025, in Abuja. There may be roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and protestors that could turn violent around Eagle Square and the Central Business District.

“The Embassy advises all U.S. citizens to avoid this area and to severely limit all movement throughout the city on Monday, October 20th. The Embassy recommends that children in Abuja stay home from school and domestic staff traveling from outside Abuja also remain at home.

“Avoid areas where protests are taking place. Avoid crowds. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Be aware of your surroundings. Keep a low profile.

“Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification. Stay alert, including at shopping centers, movie theaters, and places of worship. Familiarize yourself with emergency exits and escape routes when entering buildings. Vary travel routes and times to reduce predictability,” the Embassy warned.